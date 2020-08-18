Texas Mom Found Dead in Mexico With All Her Teeth Removed

Facebook

The 23-year-old was likely tortured.

A Texas mother-of-two has been killed in Mexico.

23-year-old Lizbeth Flores was found dead in Matamoros on Tuesday morning, one day after she was reported missing from her Brownsville home.

Her body was covered in bruises, and all of her teeth were missing, leading investigators to believe she was tortured beforehand.

She died of blunt force trauma to the head, police said consistent with a large rock that was found nearby.

She had crossed the border via Veterans International Bridge on Sunday shortly after 5 PM to meet her boyfriend, telling her mother she would be back that night.

When she didn't return, her frantic mother called police — but because she had left the country, all they could do was file a missing person's report.

"It was 11, 12, 1, 2, and I kept calling her to find out where she was and why she hadn't gotten home, and I couldn't sleep all night because I was waiting up for her," her heartbroken mother María Rubio told KRGV.

She believes she fell victim to attempted extortion by a gang of kidnappers.

"She had signs of violence, she was brutally tortured, she was kidnapped, I don't know who did it... you don't do that to a young lady," she sobbed. "All she did was go from work to home."

"I'm asking for justice for what they did to my daughter - she did not deserve this."

Flores' body remains with a forensic examiner in Matamoros; the FBI are now investigating.