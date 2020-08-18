Travis Scott Says He's 'Always Instilling Knowledge' In 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi

Instagram

The rapper also touches on Kanye West's political beliefs in a new interview.

While Travis Scott reportedly "refused" to talk about his relationship with Kylie Jenner in a new GQ profile, he did touch on raising their daughter, two-and-a-half year old Stormi Webster.

The rapper said he's been enjoying time at home with his daughter during the pandemic, telling the publication it's the longest he's ever been in one place.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," he explained. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

Though Scott said being a father hasn't really changed his relationship with his own parents, he does think it's "cool" they have even more in common. "Now we have things to relate on, right? Just raising a daughter," he explained. "I'm always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid."

The magazine noted a jersey reading "Stormi's Dad" proudly hangs over the couch in his home office, while a photo of him and Jenner was spotted on the floor, under some hooks.

Travis and Jenner welcomed Stormi in 2018, before splitting in 2019. Since their breakup, they've still celebrated each other on social media -- with Travis even posting photos of Kylie and Stormi last week for Jenner's birthday.

During the interview, Scott also briefly touched on his relationship with Kanye West, who he looked up to at a young age before being mentored by the artist and eventually becoming family with him.

"Everyone's entitled to their own [opinion]," he said when asked about West's political beliefs. "I just tell him how I feel. How people feel about this shit." When asked whether he feels a "responsibility" to express his own opinions to West about some of his comments, he added, "Yeah, that's my big bro."