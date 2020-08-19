AGT Results Fifth Judge: Jabbawockeez and Darci Lynne Steal Show as 5 More Advance

Getty/NBC

We're not sure if it's harder saying goodbye to some of our favorites, or watching kids cry even before the results are read -- the hardest part of kids competing on these shows!

“America’s Got Talent” invited back two of its biggest acts to help them pad out the second quarter-final results show of the season, but it was great to see Jabbawockeez and Darci Lynne again.

The former really set a new standard when it comes to dance crews while Darci breathed new life into one of the oldest entertainment art forms, ventriloquism. And both were in fine form again, showing why this show helped launch their careers.

Beyond all of that, though, this was about eleven acts and five slots in the semi-finals. It was a more eclectic group than last week, with crazy things like diabolo and BONAVEGA squaring off. Would there be room for both?

And then there are the kid acts, with several facing off including a pair of young singers and an even younger dog trainer. As impressed as we always are with the kids who take on this show, we always hate to see them here because it’s so emotional -- and no one likes to watch kids cry.

Tonight there were tears. But it was also a good night for talent as we find ourselves unable to complain about any of the acts advancing -- yes, we’re surprised, too. Good job, America!

Jabbawockeez

We wish they’d have skipped the digital manipulation because this is one of the elite dance crews in all of entertainment. These guys are what groups like The Shape aspire to become, and the two were leagues apart in precision, synchronicity and artistry. Every move is calculated and they never deliver anything less than mesmerizing performances.

Darci Lynne

Once again, Darci continues to grow as a performer and a ventriloquist. This time around, she brought a new flirtatious puppet, took on a Justin Bieber track and even performed the rap. Is her rapping great? No, but it’s not terrible, either and it was certainly fun seeing her go for it. She’s come a long way from 2017.

RESULTS

Dunkin’ Save

Last week, you put our Tpo 2 acts into the Dunkin’ Save round and we were not happy about it. Does that mean BAD Salsa and Daneliya Tuleshova are going to be a part of this group that came in 4th, 5th and 6th in America’s votes?

Not this week, thankfully. It was Alexis & the Puppy Pals, Jonathan Goodwin and Spyros Bros -- so our 3rd, 4th and 6th picks on the night. That’s pretty close to agreeing with us and we’re not too mad about it. Two will advance, one via America’s vote and one by judges’ choice.

Top 5

The first results of the night brought BONAVEGA, Voices of Our City Choir and Kameron Ross together. So that means BONAVEGA did not make it through America’s vote (we thought he might sneak in). It’s a shame, because he was so much fun the first time we saw him. But America’s right, this wasn’t as good.

Oh, of course we knew it was Voices of Our City Choir advancing. Of course it was.

Terry next paired Vincent Marcus against BAD Salsa, which should spell good news for the craziest dancers we’ve ever seen on reality television. Vincent just isn’t suited for long-form live entertainment.

America got this one right and we’ll be seeing how many more tricks BAD Salsa has up their sleeves.

Daneliya Tuleshova, The Shape and Kelvin Dukes were next to square off. Based on our own predictions, it should be good news for Daneliya. Jabbawockeez just showed why The Shape isn’t ready, and Kelvin was just okay.

Once again, it was good news for you and us as Daneliya Tuleshova took that third spot, making us three for three so far based on our actual rankings. You guys are doing great this week! But our favorite part was Sofia being so excited she thought Daneliya was going to get more votes tonight.

Finally, it was time to see who America saved in the Dunkin’ (Instant) Save. Alexis & the Puppy Pals, Jonathan Goodwin and Spyros Bros were all sweating it out. Jonathan was our top pick of the three, followed by Spyros. Did you agree tonight?

Not exactly, as you sent Spyros Bros through instead. That left the danger act and the dog act to face the judges.

Making it even harder, Alexis was already tearing up (this is a lot of pressure for a little kid). Could they tell her no to her face? Without Simon’s guaranteed dog vote, it was really anyone’s game.

In order for our entire Top 5 acts to carry on, we needed Jonathan to take this one. We hate moments like this because it leaves a kid in tears up there, and no one wants to crush their dreams like this.

We applaud Kenan Thompson for taking the time to lift her spirits right at the top. It was genuine kindness and one of the sweetest, human moments we’ve ever seen. In the end, Howie forced the tie and it went to America’s vote and we got our way anyway.

Jonathan Goodwin made us five for five on our actual rankings, if not our predictions. We should have had more faith in you.

“America’s Got Talent” continues Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

