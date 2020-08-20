Cesar Millan Says Do Not Pet Other People's Dogs During Covid (Exclusive)

TooFab

The Dog Whisperer claims canines view social distance as a sign of respect — so maintain it.

No, you shouldn't be petting other people's dogs during the coronavirus pandemic: the Dog Whisperer has spoken.

Cesar Millan insists it's not just other people we should be staying away from amid COVID-19 — but their pets too.

"No. No," he definitively replied when asked in LA last Thursday. "No, actually social distanced is perfect."

According to the revered animal trainer, social distance in the animal world is a sign of respect.

"And right now we're using it with each other for respect," he said. "So, it's actually the right thing to do."

There have been reports of dogs contracting the novel coronavirus from humans; while dogs can test positive for the virus, there has been no evidence thus far that animals can spread the disease, or that they can pass it back to other humans.

However, one of the few positives that has arisen from the pandemic is dog shelters have never been emptier.

And not only rescue centers; pet stores and private breeders have reported dramatic increases in adoptions and sales since the outbreak, as quarantining people search for companions, or parents working from home seek distractions for their similarly-trapped kids.

However this means that if and when the population does return to work, there will be a lot of lonely doggies left at home.

On that, Millan said he plans to do an upcoming YouTube video on how to handle that particular situation, so pets are not left feeling "abandoned or confused."

His top piece of advice for dog moms and dads: "Walk the dog for a long time!"