RuPaul's Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

News
"So devastated and sick to my stomach," wrote Shea Coulee as fellow show alums paid tribute on social media.

Two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Chi Chi DeVayne -- real name Zavion Davenport -- has died.

The news, confirmed by EW, comes just days after the 34-year-old posted a video from inside their hospital room saying they were "currently battling pneumonia." Added DeVayne, "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon."

The most recent hospitalization comes after the Shreveport, Louisiana native battled high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure back in July. In 2018, Chi Chi was also diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease.

The drag performer quickly became a fan favorite on Season 8 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where she placed fourth. She later returned for the third season of the show's "All Stars" competition, where she placed eighth.

As news of DeVayne's passing was confirmed, her "Drag Race" family began to share their condolences on social media.

