RuPaul's Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

Two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Chi Chi DeVayne -- real name Zavion Davenport -- has died.

The news, confirmed by EW, comes just days after the 34-year-old posted a video from inside their hospital room saying they were "currently battling pneumonia." Added DeVayne, "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon."

The most recent hospitalization comes after the Shreveport, Louisiana native battled high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure back in July. In 2018, Chi Chi was also diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease.

The drag performer quickly became a fan favorite on Season 8 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where she placed fourth. She later returned for the third season of the show's "All Stars" competition, where she placed eighth.

As news of DeVayne's passing was confirmed, her "Drag Race" family began to share their condolences on social media.

Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. 😪😪 I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020 @kennedyddoftx

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020 @SheaCoulee

❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020 @trixiemattel

Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will miss you. Your light will continue to shine. 🙏🏽 — jujubee (@jujuboston) August 20, 2020 @jujuboston

SAD DAY 💔 — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) August 20, 2020 @TheBiancaDelRio

Rest In Peace • Chi Chi DeVayne 💔 pic.twitter.com/smji1uL6W4 — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) August 20, 2020 @AdoreDelano

Rest in Power Angel! Seriously one of the nicest people I've ever met. 💔

Zavion Davenport Chi Chi DeVayne we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/Hicbi7rBsA — Ongina (@ongina) August 20, 2020 @ongina

Chi Chi was so kind to me. At a time I was really low. I’m just sat here in tears. R.I.P you beautiful angel. — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) August 20, 2020 @ChipShopBird

Rest In Peace to one of the most beautiful queens to hit the @RuPaulsDragRace franchise ❤️



love you Chi Chi! pic.twitter.com/iC31NqTJWI — hi it’s me priyanka (@thequeenpri) August 20, 2020 @thequeenpri