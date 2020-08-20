RuPaul's Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

"So devastated and sick to my stomach," wrote Shea Coulee as fellow show alums paid tribute on social media.
Two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Chi Chi DeVayne -- real name Zavion Davenport -- has died.
The news, confirmed by EW, comes just days after the 34-year-old posted a video from inside their hospital room saying they were "currently battling pneumonia." Added DeVayne, "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon."
The most recent hospitalization comes after the Shreveport, Louisiana native battled high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure back in July. In 2018, Chi Chi was also diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease.
The drag performer quickly became a fan favorite on Season 8 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where she placed fourth. She later returned for the third season of the show's "All Stars" competition, where she placed eighth.
As news of DeVayne's passing was confirmed, her "Drag Race" family began to share their condolences on social media.
Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. 😪😪 I love you always chichi. My dancing angel..— Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020 @kennedyddoftx
I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔— Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020 @SheaCoulee
❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC— Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020 @trixiemattel
😔😔😔😔 shine on baby. Damn. 💔— Detox (@TheOnlyDetox) August 20, 2020 @TheOnlyDetox
Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will miss you. Your light will continue to shine. 🙏🏽— jujubee (@jujuboston) August 20, 2020 @jujuboston
SAD DAY 💔— Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) August 20, 2020 @TheBiancaDelRio
Rest In Peace • Chi Chi DeVayne 💔 pic.twitter.com/smji1uL6W4— Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) August 20, 2020 @AdoreDelano
Rest in Power Angel! Seriously one of the nicest people I've ever met. 💔— Ongina (@ongina) August 20, 2020 @ongina
Zavion Davenport Chi Chi DeVayne we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/Hicbi7rBsA
Chi Chi was so kind to me. At a time I was really low. I’m just sat here in tears. R.I.P you beautiful angel.— Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) August 20, 2020 @ChipShopBird
Rest In Peace to one of the most beautiful queens to hit the @RuPaulsDragRace franchise ❤️— hi it’s me priyanka (@thequeenpri) August 20, 2020 @thequeenpri
love you Chi Chi! pic.twitter.com/iC31NqTJWI
Chichi was hands down one of my favorite queens to work with. I first met her right after filming s9. We smoked the fattest blunt & she gave me amazing advice I’ll never forget. All my memories with her from the Xmas tours will be in my heart forever. Rest in power sweet angel 😞— 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) August 20, 2020 @farrahrized