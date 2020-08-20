Dax Shepard Reveals He Needs Surgery After Breaking Multiple Bones in Motorcycle Accident

Getty

"I was totally at blame."

Dax Shepard has revealed he needs surgery after a motorcycle accident left him with several broken bones.

During an episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast earlier this week, the actor recalled in detail how he injured himself while riding at a racetrack, describing the accident as "a little demoralizing."

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard -- hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," began Shepard, 45. "And then someone turned in and they had the right to. I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full braking and I couldn't go anywhere."

"I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars and I landed pretty hard," he continued. "First time I'd ever been down at the track, it was a little demoralizing. It was a bummer."

Though "The Ranch" star said he was "thoroughly yelled at" by the track crew -- and had suffered multiple injuries -- he iced his shoulder and hand for "about an hour and a half" and then got back on the motorcycle for "two sessions" on the track.

"It was just too painful by the end of it," Shepard admitted, adding that he and his friends then drove back home to Los Angeles.

However, the next day, the "CHIPS" actor realized he "really should go get this checked out."

"I've been at the hospital for seven hours today," Shepard said. "The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery. And then I broke my hand that I had broken a couple of months ago."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Shepard posted a shirtless photo that featured dark bruises and scrapes on his shoulder. In the post, the "Top Gear America" host thanked his fans for their concern.

"Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern. ♥️🍒♥️🍒♥️"

Shepard's wife, actress Kristen Bell, was also featured in the background of his injury photo. Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with Shepard, had an unimpressed look on her face.

"Lol bell in the background," comedian Whitney Cummings commented, to which Bell replied, "Just politely shaking my head at his nonsense..."

This comes just a few months after Shepard broke "all the bones in his hand" at the beginning of coronavirus quarantine. In April, Bell shared a video of Shepard performing "surgery" on himself by removing a pin from his broken hand.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nearly a month later Bell revealed what led to her husband's hand injury.

"He went on an essential off-roading trip right when the quarantine began and it was by himself but he was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him but they were in separate off-road vehicles and he got to an edge of a cliff," she told Ellen DeGeneres back in May. "He's very embarrassed by this injury because the cardinal rule is you don't put your hands on the roll cage or outside the car at any time because that's the only chance of injury.”

"He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out and the weight of his arm tipped his Polaris RZR over," she added. "You don't get injured when you're inside them, but it did crush all the bones in his hands. Shattered."

Get well soon, Dax!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.