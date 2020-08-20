Georgia Cop Tases Woman On Her Own Porch

TikTok

A Georgia police officer is under investigation after he tased a woman on her own porch.

Unsettling video circulating on social media show the Gwinnett County officer dragging the woman around the front of her own home before shooting her with the stun gun.

Although the video does not show what led to the altercation, the woman — later identified as Kyndesia Smith — makes absolutely no threat of violence before she is incapacitated.

The clip shows the officer arguing with a group of women, all of whom are Black, before telling one: "you're under arrest."

He does not say what she is under arrest for; Smith stands behind her friend — later identified as Aytra Thomas — who is sitting in a chair, but the officer roughly grabs her and drags her out, spilling Thomas out of her seat.

The group plead with him to calm down; instead he pulls out his Taser and aims, yelling: "Get on the f--king ground. Get on the ground right now. Taser. Taser."

Exactly 21 seconds after telling Smith she is under arrest, the officer fires, sending her crashing into the bushes while her friends scream in horror.

"Leave her alone! What are you doing?" they yell, while one even shouts to "Call the police!"

WARNING: Graphic Content

if this is Gwinnett in Georgia, it’s legal to resist unlawful arrest. If they would not explain the cause for arrest, they broke the law, not the woman #BLMMOVEMENT #BLM



pic.twitter.com/pIreQ1Toy2 — drama today (@drama_today) August 20, 2020 @drama_today

They repeatedly ask the officer for his name, but he ignores them.

"Turn over, put your hands behind your back. I will tase you again," he tells Smith as she lays on the ground, before informing his radio "Taser deployed."

He then wrenches her arms behind her back to handcuff her.

According to the police report obtained by TooFab, the officer — Michael Oxford — said he was dispatched after a neighbor accused Thomas of throwing a bottle at her car and threatening her.

"As I was walking up to the area in which the female was sitting multiple people in the area began yelling things such as 'We didn't call the police' 'You shouldn't be here' and 'you cant come on our property'... due to many of them shouting and yelling over each other it was unclear what every individual was saying," the officer explained.

He said he told Thomas to come and talk with him, but she refused, and that everyone kept yelling and screaming, "to the point in which I could not successfully conduct my investigation with out being interrupted."

He continued: "I told Smith that she need to either quiet down and or remove herself from the scene and if she did not she would be further obstructing my investigation and would be arrested. Smith once again continued to yell and shout in which I then told her she was under arrest."

He said Smith then used Thomas as a barrier and pulled away from him and a struggle ensued, at which point he pulled out his Taser and commanded her to get on the ground, which she ignored, so he shot her. The video shows four seconds between the command and the tasing.

Oxford said the back up needed to get the 5'5", 115lb Smith into handcuffs then arrived.

But when he finally got her sat in the patrol car, he claimed she kicked him in the head and face several times.

He said that due to a large and disorderly crowd being present, officers needed to withdraw from the scene for safety concerns.

Smith was arrested for obstructing law enforcement, and simple battery on an officer "with a blunt object (hand/fist/etc)."

No charges arose from the original call; witnesses claimed the 911 caller is constantly calling police.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett County PD said Oxford has been placed on administrative leave, and that the incident is being investigated.

According to Georgia law, an officer must only use force that is reasonably necessary to make an arrest; a citizen has the right to "resist unlawful force used" in an arrest — even if that arrest is legal.