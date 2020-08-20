Don't Expect to See Joe Manganiello In Another Magic Mike Movie

Everett Collection

The actor's stripping days are, sadly, behind him.

Joe Manganiello's gas station performance of "I Want It That Way" was worth the price of admission to "Magic Mike XXL" alone -- but don't expect an encore.

The actor, who played the aptly-named Big Dick Richie in 2012's "Magic Mike" and its 2015 sequel, told PEOPLE he's "retired" when asked about the possibility of doing a third film.

He told the publication, however, that he is still close with costar Matt Bomer -- with whom he attended Carnegie Mellon University back in the day.

"We always talk," he said. "I got so much from going to the drama school that I went to in terms of learning and technique, but one of the great things that I got is all of the friends I have that work in the business. And one of the great things is the friendship that I have with Matt."

"Matt and I always stay in touch," he added, "and talk and catch up, and grab lunch."

While Joe is out, costar Adam Rodriguez recently told TooFab he'd be game for a third film.

"I hope so," he revealed when asked about the possibility of a threequel. "I hope there's maybe some version of us having all let ourselves go and the work would be instead of losing weight and getting ripped and jacked, everybody's gotta put on 20 pounds and show up to work. Put on as much as you can, maybe they'll pay us by the pound"

"Gettin back to it and doing some version of it would be amazing," he added.

"Doing both of those movies, two of the best experiences that I had in my career in terms of having fun and being challenged and doing something that actually did really resonate with people, it was awesome," said Rodriguez.

"I loved being a part of those movies and -- more-so than that -- forming the friendships I did," he added. "I formed some beautiful friendships from those two projects that have kept up for all of this time. It's really been a big value add to my life."

"I would love, love to do another one," he added, though admitted he didn't "see that on the horizon" for the time being. That being said, "The right idea at the right moment and we could see a Magic Mike XXX.'"