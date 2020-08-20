Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Had Surgery Prior to Dramatic 85LB Weight Loss

Getty/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne got candid about her 85-pound weight loss.

During the "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast, the former reality star revealed she had a procedure two years ago that helped her dramatically transform her life.

"I had surgery," the 35-year-old TV host began. "I don't give a f--k what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s--t."

"I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach," she continued. "I got that almost 2 years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Kelly insisted the surgery was different from "gastric bypass" as the one she had can cause weight gain if the patient doesn't follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly afterwards.

"All it does is move you in the right direction," she explained. "So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that. I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it."

Kelly added, "All it is -- is a push in the right direction. It doesn't solve all your problems. It's not a quick fix."

Another procedure that gave her a new look had to deal with her temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which affects the joints in the jaw.

"I had really bad TMJ," she confessed, "One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That's when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything."

"I found out it’s called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f--k did I not know about this sooner?" she asked with a laugh.

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne also said she has not had plastic surgery.

"I've never f--ked with my face. I'm too scared," she said. "My t-ts are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I'm scared of the surgery. All my friends I've helped recover from it -- it looks so painful and they can't move their arms. I'm like nah, I'm good."

Kelly went on to say her new healthy lifestyle wasn't just from the procedures, but rather her working on herself from within.

"The number one thing I had to do was get happy," she said. "I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you're not in a good mindset. I stopped drinking, which is the best thing I've ever done. I really wanted to fix the things that were broken in me."

"I'm not perfect," she explained. "I still make a lot of mistakes. I have bumps in the road, I fall down, I get back up again"