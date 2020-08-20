Tristan Wants Khloe & True to Stay at His Home -- With One Rule in KUWTK Preview

E!

The NBA star tells her not to "get any ideas."

Tristan Thompson appeared ready to play homemaker with Khloe Kardashian and their daughter True.

In the latest clip from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the NBA star offers his house in Los Angeles for his ex and two-year-old girl to stay in while he is away during his basketball season.

"I'd love for you and True to stay there for as long as you need to," Tristan tells Khloe. "And I'll give you guys the keys and you can go party on. You, True and whoever else."

"Whoever else," Khloe coyly responds, as Tristan tells her not to "get any ideas."

"No guys?" Khloe presses, but Tristan shuts down the idea with a laugh.

Khloe then asks what would happen when the basketball season is over and he returns to LA. Tristan tells her he can find another place to crash.

"You're not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house," Khloe exclaims. "That's like insane."

Tristan replies, "Mi casa su casa. Who knows -- you can just live there forever."

"Stop it. It's not happening. Oh my god," Khloe says.

The conversation is then interrupted as their little bundle of joy, True, walks up to the pair.

