Brandi Glanville Promises to Expose More Denise Richards Texts as Housewives Explain What Messages Proved

There may be only one episode and a reunion left this season on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but Brandi Glanville claims more of her personal texts with Denise Richards will be exposed ... soon.

On this week's episode, Glanville whipped out her phone at Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave's baby shower in an attempt to prove Denise was lying when she denied having a friendship with her. Glanville claims that alleged friendship turned into something sexual, after she believed Richards and husband Aaron Phypers had an arrangement where she could hook up with women. Denise has, so far, denied everything.

After the texts were shown on Wednesday night, some fans were left wanting more -- as they mostly appeared to be very innocent correspondences. Glanville clearly heard some of those complaints and teased more to come Thursday on Twitter.

"[There] are two years worth of texts so just be patient they will all be shown," wrote Glanville. "So As we all know I’m not a producer on housewives I gave them two years worth of text I am not in charge of what they choose to show I know that more text will be coming out Have a beautiful Thursday."

Also on Thursday, Bravo dropped a new After-Show clip showing Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Teddi all reacting to Brandi's texts -- and explaining why, despite being innocent, they were so damning for Denise.

Dorit began by saying she initially gave Denise the benefit of the doubt because Richards was "very supportive" and there for her during the whole Puppygate fiasco the previous year. She found Brandi's story hard to swallow, especially after Denise was so emotional with her denial her in Rome hotel room after the bombshell allegations were dropped at dinner that night.

"On the flip side, how can someone make up this big story?" she continued. "Only really do we find out at the baby shower, they have this year long correspondence."

The biggest issue here is Denise saying she barely knows Brandi, claiming the two rarely talked and had only seen each other a handful of times.

"When Brandi showed us her phone at Teddi's baby shower, you could clearly see there was a friendship between she and Denise," said Erika. "There was a history fo communication there."

Both Erika and Dorit kept pointing out the inconsistencies in Denise's story, referring back to Richards saying she was still close with Brandi and loved how she was a "straight shooter" during a panel at BravoCon.

"At BravoCon, Denise said she thought Brandi was a straight shooter and something else about knowing her. But then in Rome, 'I barely know that woman,'" said Erika. "Then we sit with Brandi, she opens her phone and gives is to us, you can see that they clearly were talking and they had a friendship."

"I hadn't read all the messages, there's too many, but I know they definitely showed they had known each other for a while and had a lot of correspondence," added Dorit, "which was different to what Denise had said in Rome."

For Teddi, the texts were not "a huge shock or a-ha moment," but they confirmed "what I already knew" -- that, despite Denise's denial, she and Brandi "have a friendship, a relationship of some sort."

"What type of relationship they have is of no concern to me, but they're in communication," she added. "There's hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of text messages. "

Kyle said the nature of their relationship is "none of our business," but Denise saying she barely knows Brandi "made no sense" to her. "Everything made sense after" seeing the texts, she added.

"For me it just pointed out a pattern when it comes to Denise," said Teddi. "She comes and goes and disappears depending on where she is in her life."

For Kyle, it confirmed to her that "we were getting this censored version of Denise," who she felt was only "presenting to you what she wants people to see ... instead of being genuine and open and being able to have an authentic friendship."