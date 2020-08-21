Bravo Removes Southern Charm Episodes Over 'Racially Charged' Content

Bravo

One scene involving a casual tour of a slave cemetery was deleted.

Bravo removed a number of "Southern Charm" episodes over "racially charged" content.

The network confirmed it temporarily took down four episodes of the South Carolina-set reality show from its website, app and on-demand service.

A spokesperson told Variety the episodes had been removed as part of a network-wide review to flag potentially offensive content. In a comment to Daily Mail, another spokesperson said they were pulled for "racially charged moments."

The offending episodes include the Episode 2 from Season 1, Episode 1 from Season 3, and Episodes 1 and 8 from Season 4.

While three of the offending episodes have been given the all clear, S3E1 will be edited before it is allowed back.

It will no longer feature the scene in which Kathryn Dennis gives a tour of her family’s plantation to guest star K. Cooper Ray, where she casually mentions it is built on a slave cemetery.

Bravo hadn't announced the decision; rather it was first spotted by TikTokker @thetalkofshame, who wanted to revisit S2E1 but found it wasn't there.

In that episode, Thomas Ravenel is having lunch with his father ex-Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr., who tells him while smirking that he likes to get rid of his $5 bills because they feature Abraham Lincoln, whose may accomplishments include abolishing slavery.

Digging further, she discovered three more episodes were unavailable.

Bravo has been clearing house in the wake of the recently refueled Black Lives Matter movement; Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired from "Vanderpump Rules", while "Below Deck Mediterranean" star Peter Hunziker was also dumped over a racist Instagram post.