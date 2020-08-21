Lance Bass Gives Update on IVF Struggle: 'We Just Lost Our Surrogate' (Exclusive)

Getty/Twitter

The NSYNC alum said the pandemic is adding to the difficulty, as "surrogates really don't want to get pregnant during a time like this."

Lance Bass shared a heartbreaking update on his surrogacy journey with husband Michael Turchin.

In an exclusive interview with TooFab, the NSYNC alum, 41, said the two have recently come across some challenges in their attempts to become parents, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to to the difficulties.

"We're two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups," Lance confessed. "We have not been -- we haven't been pregnant since last year, you know, when we lost them last year. But now, we found a new donor and we love the donor, so we have our embryos ready to go right now."

The couple -- who tied the knot in 2014 -- first revealed their parenthood plans back in 2017, saying they were hoping for a set of twins at the time.

"Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we've had for over two years," the entertainer sadly reported. "And so now -- now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate which is hard during Covid because a lot of surrogates really don't want to get pregnant during a time like this."

TooFab spoke with Lance ahead of the Environmental Media Awards, which he'll host on Friday evening.

Due to the pandemic, this year's EMA Awards will be virtually broadcast, but will still continue the tradition of celebrating environmental messaging in media.

"It honors brave storytellers across the film and television industry that champion environmental action and empower a green economy for all," according to a statement from the foundation.

"I think that this is going to be a really fun show because now we don't have to worry about it being live," Lance explained. "We can really edit together an incredible award show."

"They really went with humor this year because something online like that, you know, you got to entertain people," he continued. "We're a pretty deep subject, you know -- you don't want to be all doom and gloom. So it's nice to put up entertainment. You're gonna see a lot of comedy."

Jaden Smith, Malin Åkerman, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are all scheduled to appear at the event, which will livestream on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST on both the EMA YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as Artists United for Amazonia and several celebrity social accounts.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.