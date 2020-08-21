Manhattan DA Hopeful Slams Leniency of Lori Loughlin Sentence

Getty/Twitter

Eliza Orlins, who also appeared on "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race," claimed there are two separate systems of justice in the US.

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday — and one fellow TV star thinks that's not fair.

"Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" star Eliza Orlins — who also happens to be running for Manhattan DA — slammed the leniency of the sentence, claiming there are two different justice systems in the United States.

"Lori Laughlin was just sentenced to 2 months in jail [sic]," she tweeted.

"Earlier this year, the Manhattan DA recommended one year jail for a man who stole cough syrup and toothpaste from a Duane Reade," she continued.

"There are two systems of justice in this county and this is yet another example."

The tweet garnered 62k likes in three hours, and counting.

Lori's sentence was part of an accepted plea deal in the college admissions scam, in which she admitted her role in pretending her daughters were competitive rowers in order to get them into USC via a "side door."

Per the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, she must also serve two years of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay a fine of $150,000.

Her sentence was passed just hours after husband Mossimo Giannulli's, who was handed five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine for the same crime.

Last year, Orlins was equally critical of the sentence handed to Felicity Huffman, who was given just 14 days for her role in the scandal.

Reaction to Lori's sentence in the celeb world was muted; however her former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure did reply to an Instagram comment ... although the cryptic single emoji left fans wondering exactly where she stood.

When one commenter wrote: "They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh", the actress replied with a sad emoji.

Subsequent comments mulled over whether she was sad at the commenter's attitude, sad for the kids who missed out on college spots, sad for her co-star... or like Orlins — sad at the leniency of the sentence.