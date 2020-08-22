Ireland Baldwin's Family Reacts After She Was Mugged By Woman 'High On Drugs'

Getty/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin wrote, "I'm so glad you are safe now. We love you ❤️"

Ireland Baldwin said she was attacked and robbed by a woman "high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash" on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old model detailed the horrific incident alongside photos of her bruised face.

"She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off," the star began. "All was sorted with the police and she was arrested."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Although Ireland didn't disclose where the attack took place, she said there were several witnesses at hand who immediately helped.

"The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work," she continued. "There is a lot of theft and muggings going down."

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger closed out her post by reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

"These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ireland's post was filled with messages of love and support as her father's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, wrote, "I'm so glad you are safe now. We love you ❤️"

Singer Meghan Trainor shared, "😖😫❤️🙏," as comedian Nikki Glazer posted, "Omg this is terrifying. So glad you’re okay."

Last week, Ireland revealed she was six years free from eating disorders.

"Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," she wrote on Instagram. "And today marks six years. So, you can do it."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.