John Travolta Dances With Daughter 'In Memory' of Kelly Preston

"One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me."

John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston with a touching video on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor, 66, shared a clip of him dancing with their 20-year-old daughter, Ella.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me," he captioned it.

The heartwarming post -- the first John has shared since Kelly's death in July -- shows the pair twirling on the dance floor of a restaurant as gentle music plays in the background.

Kelly passed away at the age of 57 from breast cancer. At the time, John shared an emotional message on social media.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Ella paid tribute at the time as well, posting, "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."

"Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she continued. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

John and Kelly met while filming 1989's "The Experts" and married in 1991.

Kelly is survived by John, Ella, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.

