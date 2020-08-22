Miley Cyrus Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Grandmother Loretta 'Mammie' Finley: 'You Are Sunshine'

"I will miss you for the rest of my life...I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated."

Miley Cyrus has honored her "sunshine" grandmother with a loving tribute.

The singer took to social media on Saturday to pay respect to her maternal grandmother, Loretta "Mammie" Finley, who passed away recently, calling her the "ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world."

Miley, 27, posted a series of photos and videos of her grandmother, including a throwback pic of Mammie throwing up a peace sign in Miley's red coach's chair from when the former Disney star was on "The Voice."

"Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon," the pop star captioned the first post. "Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday [sic] I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted."

"I will miss you for the rest of my life....," Miley continued. "I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday [sic] you are not with us...."

In another post, the former Disney star shared a sweet compilation video that featured several clips of Mammie as Miley's song, "I Miss You" plays in the background.

The "Midnight Sky" singer also posted a hilarious photo that featured herself, her grandmother and rapper Snoop Dogg wearing aprons in a kitchen.

"Mammie baking brownies with @snoopdogg .....," Miley wrote alongside the pic. "She never knew we snuck weed in them... I will miss you and your good cookin' so much."

"The Last Song" star honored her grandmother on her Instagram Stories as well, sharing a colorful illustration of Mammie that read: "Life lessons from Mammie: Love is love, no matter what."

"To my fans: I know it feels like I disappeared that last few days...but someone that means more to me than words can say did the same. I am completely heartbroken. My Mammie is gone but never forgotten. She has always been a legend and will continue to live on thru love, compassion and kindness," Miley wrote, before adding, "When I grow up...I hope to be just even a sliver of the incredible woman my Mammie was...and is. She could never ever be erased."

The "Malibu" singer also posted a throwback video of herself performing a song for her grandmother.

"This is a song I wrote in 2016 for my Mammie that was later released on 'Younger Now,'" Miley wrote alongside the clip. "I know she is in her 40's loving life with my grandad up in heaven."

Loretta's cause of death is currently unknown.

RIP.

