A Guide to Watching Drive-In Movies During a Pandemic

Getty

Crib notes for your first drive-in experience.

Drive-in movies are making a comeback like it's 1955, as movie theaters are closed or severely limited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If you're new to the drive-in movie scene, you might have a few questions. For the uninitiated there actually are "ancient" protocols and etiquette to follow!

Here's a few pointers for your first drive-in movie experience:

1. Do: Show up early, now that movie theaters are being limited and sometimes closed – drive-ins will have lines and some will span longer than a city block.

Start lining up 30-45 minutes before the movie starts for a good spot.

2. Don't: Leave your lights on while the movie is playing.

We know it sounds like a minor problem, but it's going to piss off a lot of people because your headlights will interfere with the movie.

Consider it similar to answering your phone during a movie and just don't do it.

3. Do: Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

Drive-ins encourage guests to bring in outside snack items. So, feel free to pump some money into your local economy and hit up your favorite taco or pizza joint before you park.

Disclaimer: Don't bring alcohol to a drive-in movie. You don't want to be the only person on Earth to get a DUI while watching "The Rental" or "Palm Springs."

4. Don't: Honk your horn DURING the movie. C'mon man, don't be a jerk.

5. Do: Honk your horn and cheer BEFORE AND AFTER the movie to show appreciation to all those involved with the film and the drive-in staff (it's a longstanding tradition for drive-in goers).

6. Don't: Leave right when the movie ends – not only do most drive-ins play two movies, they sometimes play the first movie a second time.

Stick around and get your money's worth and watch 3 movies in one night!

7. Do: Bring a pillow and maybe a blanket.