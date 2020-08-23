Larry King Opens Up About Losing Son and Daughter Less Than a Month Apart

Getty

The legendary news broadcaster also revealed the causes of death for son Andy, 65, and daughter Chaia, 51.

Larry King is living every parent's worst nightmare twice over, having lost two of his children less than a month apart. His son Andy died July 28th at the age of 65, followed by his daughter just a few days ago on August 20th at 61.

"It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King," he said on a Facebook post on Saturday. "Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed."

According to King, his son passed from a heart attack while his daughter died shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Losing them feels so out of order," said King. "No parent should have to bury a child."

"My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes," the 86-year-old continued. "In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

Chaia was King's only daughter, born during his marriage with Alene Akins. It was shortly after their 1961 marriage that King adopted Andy, Alene's son from a previous relationship. Atkins passed away in 2017.

King has three more surviving sons, Larry King Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye and Cannon and Chance with ex-wife Shawn Southwick.

The longtime host of CNN's "Larry King Live" (from 1985 to 2010) has most recently set up shop doing his famous interviews for Ora TV on "Larry King Now."

The broadcaster is recovering from a stroke suffered in May 2019 that he said left him in a come for weeks, as well as a heart procedure. He divorced from Shawn in August 2019.

