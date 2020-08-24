Why New Dad Artem Chigvintsev 'Really Feels Bad' For Fianceé Nikki Bella

Instagram

"He literally owns us," the "DWTS" pro says of his son. "What sleep? Do people really sleep?"

Artem Chigvintsev is opening up about life as a new dad.

While appearing on "Good Morning America" on Monday, the professional dancer gushed over his and Nikki Bella's newborn son, revealing the baby boy has been waking up the "Total Bellas" star "every hour and a half" to eat.

"It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible," said Artem, 38, of the newborn, whom he and Nikki welcomed on July 31.

"He literally owns us...What sleep? Do people really sleep?" he joked, before admitting it's been "really challenging" as the baby boy wakes up several times throughout the night. "I really feel bad for Nicole, because he's a really good eater. So he's been on it."

Also during his virtual "GMA" appearance, Artem shared his excitement about returning to "Dancing with the Stars" for Season 29. Fans were shocked when the Russia-born dancer, who had been a pro on the competition series since 2014, wasn't asked to be a part of Season 28 last year.

Artem said he "can't wait to get back" in the ballroom, noting that he wants to "dedicate this season" to him and Nikki's bundle of joy.

"Last season watching from the sidelines really made me realize how much I miss the show, miss performing live," he explained. "I just can't wait to get back, and I want to dedicate this season for my little boy. Because I now have family support and I'm looking forward to it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When asked if he's been "twirling around the house" with his newborn son, Artem smiled and said, "Oh, I'm definitely doing that. Especially when he has those moments of crying, I wrap him in my hands and do a little foxtrot around the room and he's just sound asleep afterwards."

Artem also reacted to the news of his "DWTS" return on Instagram, calling it "the cherry on the cake" to an "absolutely incredible" year.

"Yay Daddy!! 💙 So proud and excited for you!! ✨ " Nikki commented on her fiance's post. "Nothing like being home my Love! Alright Bella Army where you at?!... Better see you all on Monday Nights!!! 💋🕺🏼🤑🔥"

Nikki and Artem, who were paired on Season 25 of "DWTS" back in 2017, became engaged in November 2019 after less than a year of dating. The couple announced their engagement in January 2020, before revealing a few weeks later they were expecting their first child.

On August 2, Nikki and Artem announced the arrival of their son, whom they welcomed on July 31. One day later, Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, also gave birth to a son, her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.