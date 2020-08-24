Kim Kardashian 'Inspired' Paris Hilton to Freeze Her Eggs After 'Amazing Conversation'

Getty

Paris can't wait to have her own "mini-me."

Paris Hilton has babies on the brain -- and, thanks to some help from Kim Kardashian, the 39-year-old has already taken steps toward having kids when she's ready.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Paris confirmed she froze her eggs a few years ago, following a chat with her longtime friend.

"I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it," revealed Paris. "She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it."

"I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that 'Oh my God, I need to get married,'" she continued. She told the publication she wants a baby girl first -- saying, "I'm obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me" -- or twins.

As for the father, Hilton sounded very serious about her relationship with boyfriend of over a year, Carter Reum.

"Finally, I've found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with," she told the publication. "I've said, 'He's the one' before just because I always wanted to portray, 'I'm so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend,' but I never truly felt that. I was just acting."

In the past, Hilton has been engaged to Jason Shaw, Paris Latsis and, most recently, Chris Zylka. They split in November 2018.

Hilton also sounded off on her current relationships with a few other women of the mid-oughts, saying she still loves Nicole Richie "like a sister" and worries about Britney Spears, who is still under a conservatorship.

"It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her," said Hilton. "It's not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can't imagine having to live my life like that."