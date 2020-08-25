YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead at 19

Instagram

"This isn't how things were supposed to go."

Popular YouTuber Landon Clifford has passed away at the age of 19.

His wife, Camryn, revealed the news on Instagram this week, sharing a photo of him in a hospital bed while in a coma.

"August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be," she captioned the post. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was."

"Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for," she continued. "It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn't how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the [aisle]. He was meant to die old with me."

"Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us," she concluded. "He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."

Landon and Camryn documented their family life on the popular YouTube channel Cam& Fam, which had nearly 1.3 million subscribers.

The two are parents to daughters College Briar, 2, and newborn Delilah Rose.