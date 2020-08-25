Ray Donovan Star Frank Whaley Says Jon Voight Slapped Him -- And He Has the Pic to Prove It

His speech at the RNC was a slap in the face to many — and not the first, one co-star claims.
Jon Voight's introduction to Monday night's Republican National Convention rubbed some people the wrong way... but none so much as his "Ray Donovan" co-star Frank Whaley.
The actor claimed Angelina Jolie's dad once slapped him on the set of their hit Showtime series — and even posted what he claimed was photographic evidence.
"F--k Jon Voight," he tweeted. "On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn't keep up, then denied doing it."
Jon Voight Insists Trump and Pence Are Doing Tremendous Job Fighting Coronavirus (Exclusive)View Story
"He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020."
And certain enough, the photo appears to show exactly that: Jon Voight slapping Frank Whaley across the face.
Fuck Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/l7o2HQOxx9— Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 25, 2020 @TheFrankWhaley
Whaley played FBI Agent Van Miller in the first season of the show, which ran from 2013 - 2020.
Voight meanwhile played Mickey Donovan, father to Liev Schrieber's Ray, in all 82 episodes, a role that landed him his fourth and most recent Golden Globe in 2014.
Angelina Jolie's Dad Claims Donald Trump Is the 'Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln'View Story
The 81-year-old, who is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, narrated the intro to Monday's RNC opener, describing the President as "a man who cares, a man who loves America and all Americans."
"We all know that it is easy to criticize. It takes a true leader to solve problems," he read. "COVID-19: While others criticized without solutions, President Trump's swift action saved lives, and as leading Democrats want to keep businesses closed down, our president is leading a way for a full economic recovery."
TooFab has reached out to Voight for comment.
Shortly after Whaley's tweet, Dean Cain involved himself via twitter by posting:
He slapped you -- that's quite clear. The reason he slapped you remains a mystery... 🤔 although I have an idea.— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 25, 2020 @RealDeanCain
A follower pointed out that it wasn't "a mystery", as Whaley had clearly stated it was because Voight couldn't keep up:
A mystery? pic.twitter.com/akGCRQXRI8— Alaine Miranda (@mirandarightz) August 25, 2020 @mirandarightz
Cain then replied to this with "He said/she said", but then deleted the tweet. However, his reply was screen-grabbed and posted by another follower... which Cain then bizarrely retweeted himself:
Deleted tweets can live forever. LOL pic.twitter.com/brmLspMXXf— The Bearded Misfit BLM (@Bearded_Misfit) August 25, 2020 @Bearded_Misfit
Cain and Voight co-starred in the 2007 Western drama "September Dawn", written and directed by Cain's adoptive father, Christopher Cain.
Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.