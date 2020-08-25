Ray Donovan Star Frank Whaley Says Jon Voight Slapped Him -- And He Has the Pic to Prove It

Getty

His speech at the RNC was a slap in the face to many — and not the first, one co-star claims.

Jon Voight's introduction to Monday night's Republican National Convention rubbed some people the wrong way... but none so much as his "Ray Donovan" co-star Frank Whaley.

The actor claimed Angelina Jolie's dad once slapped him on the set of their hit Showtime series — and even posted what he claimed was photographic evidence.

"F--k Jon Voight," he tweeted. "On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn't keep up, then denied doing it."

"He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020."

And certain enough, the photo appears to show exactly that: Jon Voight slapping Frank Whaley across the face.

Fuck Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/l7o2HQOxx9 — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 25, 2020 @TheFrankWhaley

Whaley played FBI Agent Van Miller in the first season of the show, which ran from 2013 - 2020.

Voight meanwhile played Mickey Donovan, father to Liev Schrieber's Ray, in all 82 episodes, a role that landed him his fourth and most recent Golden Globe in 2014.

The 81-year-old, who is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, narrated the intro to Monday's RNC opener, describing the President as "a man who cares, a man who loves America and all Americans."

"We all know that it is easy to criticize. It takes a true leader to solve problems," he read. "COVID-19: While others criticized without solutions, President Trump's swift action saved lives, and as leading Democrats want to keep businesses closed down, our president is leading a way for a full economic recovery."

TooFab has reached out to Voight for comment.

Shortly after Whaley's tweet, Dean Cain involved himself via twitter by posting:

He slapped you -- that's quite clear. The reason he slapped you remains a mystery... 🤔 although I have an idea. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 25, 2020 @RealDeanCain

A follower pointed out that it wasn't "a mystery", as Whaley had clearly stated it was because Voight couldn't keep up:

Cain then replied to this with "He said/she said", but then deleted the tweet. However, his reply was screen-grabbed and posted by another follower... which Cain then bizarrely retweeted himself:

Deleted tweets can live forever. LOL pic.twitter.com/brmLspMXXf — The Bearded Misfit BLM (@Bearded_Misfit) August 25, 2020 @Bearded_Misfit

Cain and Voight co-starred in the 2007 Western drama "September Dawn", written and directed by Cain's adoptive father, Christopher Cain.