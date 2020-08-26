Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word in Viral Video, Claims He Said 'Neighbor'

Getty

The hashtag #NoahSchnappIsOverParty was trending on Wednesday.

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp has not only denied singing the N-word in a video clip which has gone viral on social media, but says he "genuinely" has never "used that word in my life."

The 15-year-old actor issued a statement on his Instagram Story after a clip of him and his friends singing Chris Brown's verse of Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday" popped up on social media earlier this week.

It was originally posted by one of Schnapp's friends, but was later deleted.

The lyrics in question: "Wonder if I can say the n-word / Wait, can I really say the n-word? / What up, my n---a? What up, my n---a? / Big ups, my n---a, we up, my n---a / You p---y ass n---a, man, f--k y-all n----s / 'Cause I'm that n---a, n---a, n---a, n---a / I'm that n---a!"

As the hashtag #NoahSchnappIsOverParty started to trend on Twitter, the actor denied singing the actual lyrics and claimed he used "neighbor" as a placeholder while singing along. He also apologized for doing that, saying it was not his "place" to come up with a substitute either.

"Recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word 'neighbor' over the n word," he wrote. "I would truly never say the n word and I'm not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life."

"Using the word 'neighbor' in that song was just something my camp friends and I did," he continued. "I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that."

"My friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I was saying that slur without hesitation," he added. "I apologize for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one and I should [have] kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry."

Earlier this month, Schnapp's social media accounts also made headlines when his Twitter account was hacked -- and began sharing several disturbing and concerning tweets, including thoughts of suicide, as well as uncharacteristic sexual and racist content and uses of the N-word.