Netflix Reveals Plot Details for Resident Evil Series -- Everything We Know So Far!

Everett Collection

Two new members of the Wesker family are at the center of the series.

"Resident Evil" is officially a go from Netflix, which confirmed on Thursday that an 8-part, 1-hour series is coming soon from the streamer.

The show, building on the world created by the survival horror video games, will "tell a brand new story" across two different timelines revolving around Jade and Billie Wesker -- assumed by many, but not confirmed, to be the daughters of game antagonist Albert Wesker.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020 @NXOnNetflix

"In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City," Netflix said in a release. "A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world."

As for the second timeline, it will be "over a decade" in the future, after the T-virus has decimated the Earth's population. Less than fifteen million people remain and "more than six billion monsters," both human and animal, have taken over. "Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past - about her sister, her father and herself - continue to haunt her," added Netflix.

The show will be written by "Supernatural's" Andrew Dabb, who promised the new adaptation will "be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

"I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever 'Resident Evil' series to Netflix members around the world," he added in a statement.

The games have already been adapted into a series of popular films starring Milla Jovovich's Alice (above), a character specifically created for the franchise.