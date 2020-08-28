Christina Aguilera Tops Herself with Impressive High Note In New Version of Reflection

The original version helped Aguilera land her first record deal.

22 years after Christina Aguilera first impressed the world with her vocals on the incredibly challenging "Reflection" for Disney's animated version of "Mulan," she's doing it again -- and still killing it.

The pop diva, now 39, re-recorded the single for Disney's new live-action adaptation of the film, bringing her signature riffs to the material and once again bringing it home with a final run that rivals the original.

The accompanying music video was directed by Niki Caro, who also helmed the film, which will drop September 4 via Premier Access on Disney+. In lieu of a theatrical release amid the Covid pandemic, the movie will be available to subscribers for a one-time payment of $29.99.

"The film 'Mulan' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal," Aguilera previously said in a statement when her rerecording was first announced. "It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless."

She also recorded the new song "Loyal Brave True" for the film.

Aguilera has referred to the key change in the original "Reflection" as "the note that changed my life," proving to RCA she could belt a high E above middle C.