Did Scott Disick Just Confirm Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together?

Scott's comment on Khloe's new bikini photo is raising eyebrows.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back on?

On Friday, Khloe promoted her Good Swim line with a new photo of her in a skimpy black bikini -- and it wasn't long until the likes and comments started rolling in.

The most curious comment came from Scott Disick, however, who wrote, "[Tristan Thompson] is a lucky man," tagging Thompson in his response.

Immediately, fans started flooding the replies to Scott's post -- assuming his comment meant the two, who split after Tristan's entanglement with Jordyn Woods, were back together. "Not him," wrote one, as another say, "Guess this means they really ARE back together again."

So far, Scott, Khloe nor Tristan have responded to any of the speculation.

Tristan, who often comments on Khloe's thirst traps, left a message of his own -- writing, "Rhaatid," a Patois expression that connotes surprise and translates to "damn" or "hell." He also added some fire and heart-eyed smiley face emojis.

Khloe and Tristan have been reportedly been getting closer during quarantine, while coparenting daughter True.

According to a TMZ report from June, the two see each other "every day" and the "pandemic has simply given them a chance to hang out more and work on their friendship."