Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK Join Forces for Sexy Sweet 'Ice Cream' Music Video

Interscope Records

The K-pop sensation's long-teased collaboration finally dropped late Thursday night, ready to challenge the record books!

BTS might be the gold standard when it comes to K-pop stars, but BLACKPINK is quickly making a mark for themselves with their strong musicality, hip-hop influences and the same level of high-energy, slickly choreographed dance moves.

It also helps that they counter-program BTS' boy power as an all-girl group. And now they've collaborated with one of America's reigning pop queens, Selena Gomez, for a saccharine-filled explosion of pinks, blacks, pinks, whites and pinks.

We're not going to see the lyrics to "Ice Cream" scrutinized for decades to come like Bob Dylan or anything, but clearly BLACKPINK and Gomez know how to put together a genuine bop.

We also loved that they responded to BTS' record-breaking all-English debut video "Dynamite" by reminding everyone how strongly they can sing and rap in English, as well as their native Korean tongue.

As always, the ladies kept their style on point, dominated by the colors of their name, but with a lighter and softer edge inspired by the confection that inspired the title of the track, as well as a lot of its silly wordplay.

Seriously, these lyrics are absolutely bonkers, but in the groove of the track, they seem to flow smooth like -- well, like ice cream. Check out some of their best lines below:

"Snow cone chilly / Get it free like Willy"

"You could take a lick but it’s too cold to bite me"

"You can double dip cause I know you like me"

"You’re the cherry piece just stay on top of me"

"Get it flip it scoop it / Do it like that ah yeah ah yeah"

"Like it love it lick it / Do it like lalala oh yeah"

"Ice Cream" is BLACKPINK's follow-up to "How You Like That," with both tracks slated for inclusion on their upcoming debut album on October 2.

Their first release set multiple records upon its release, including most views at 86.3 million in its first 24 hours on YouTube. The video's premiere had 1.66 million concurrent views on the platform, another record, and most premiere viewers.

Those records, though, began to fall to the aforementioned BTS powerhouse just last week when "Dynamite" eclipsed their June 2020 record with 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours

So it looks like while BLACKPINK and BTS can represent for all-caps band names and support one another as fellow K-pop powerhouses, they've also got a bit of a rivalry brewing.

When BLACKPINK first set their record in June, it was a previous BTS track that had held the record. In other words, these two groups are just trading streaming dominance back and forth while the rest of the world watches.

Can "Ice Cream" make a play at the record books? After four hours, the video had amassed more than 20 million views, which means they're off to an incredible start.

