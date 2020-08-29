Spike Lee Says Chadwick Boseman Was a 'Trooper' on Set of Da 5 Bloods

"He was there every single minute in the moment."

Spike Lee is reminiscing on his time working with Chadwick Boseman in the wake of the actor's death.

While hosting his annual Brooklyn ♥ MJ block party for Michael Jackson's birthday on Saturday, the Oscar winner recalled directing Boseman in the Netflix film "Da 5 Bloods," which was one of the late star's final projects.

Boseman, who starred as squad leader Stormin' Normal in Lee's Vietnam War flick, passed away on Friday at the age of 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We filmed 'Da 5 Bloods' in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way," began Lee, after dedicating Jackson's song "Gone Too Soon" to the late actor. "I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy."

"Chadwick, a trooper, never complained," Lee continued. "He was there every single minute in the moment. And his performance is a testament to what he put into that role, and all his roles."

"We miss you, Chadwick, we're going to celebrate your life," he added.

Lee also paid tribute to Boseman on Instagram, sharing several heartfelt posts, including a deleted scene from "Da 5 Bloods" that featured the late actor singing Marvin Gaye's "God Is Love."

"That scene got me when we were shooting it. Watching that again this morning just tore me up," he said during Saturday's event.

"GOD IS LO💜E. LO💜E IS CHADWICK.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿" Lee wrote alongside the clip, above.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "BlacKkKlansman" director posted two other scenes from the film: One in which his character is seen forgiving Paul (Delroy Lindo), a Vietnam veteran, and another that featured Stormin' Norman and the group of vets putting their fists together in a circle of solidarity.

"I Forgive You. I Forgive You. God Is Love. Love Is God. I Know You Blood. I Died For You Blood" STORMIN' NORMAN," Lee captioned the first clip. "Malcolm And Martin. The Best Of Us," he wrote alongside the second video.

Lee went on to post several powerful stills of Boseman in "Da 5 Bloods."

"Stormin' Norman In That Heavenly Light," he wrote alongside a pic. "MR. CHADWICK BOSEMAN.💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,"

"Big Red 1. Black Vietnam Vet Stormin’ Norman," Lee captioned another. "Photo By David Lee. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿"

The Oscar-winning director also shared a shot of himself alongside Boseman and other members of the cast.

"Da Bloods Salute Mr. BOSEMAN As He Finished His Pivotal Role As Stormin' Norman," Lee wrote in the caption. "God Bless🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Friday evening, Boseman's death was confirmed via a statement on his social media pages.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," began the statement.⁣ "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," it continued. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."