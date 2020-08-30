Taylor Swift Wins Her First Best Direction Trophy at 2020 VMAs for The Man

MTV/YouTube

She was nominated alongside Billie Eilish, who directed "xanny."

Taylor Swift marked an incredible milestone at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

During the unprecedented virtual broadcast, the music icon took home her first Best Direction Moon Person trophy for "The Man" -- and it just happened to be her first time sitting in the director's chair.

"You guys this is amazing," she began her acceptance speech after Drew Barrymore announced the winner. "This is the very first video I ever directed on my own. I'm so grateful for this. I want to take an opportunity to say thank you to the team who believed in me as the first time director and made this video with me."

Taylor went on to thank the women that she had worked with in the past who convinced her that she was up for the challenge.

The "Cardigan" singer/songwriter added, "I was told this was an industry voted award so I wanted to thank to everyone in the industry who voted for this video. But I also wanted to thank the fans. I was taken aback by your generosity to me"

"So thank you for everything. I hope I get to see you soon."

This year's musical extravaganza -- hosted by Keke Palmer -- was scheduled to take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, but pivoted to virtual segments and outdoor performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

