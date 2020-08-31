Brian Austin Green Says 'Never Say Never' When It Comes To Him And Megan Fox

Getty

Green was also asked whether he "liked" his ex's new man.

Brian Austin Green is not ruling out a potential reconciliation with his estranged wife Megan Fox, despite her very public romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

"I never say never," the 90210 star said during an Instagram Live over the weekend, "I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things."

"We had an amazing 15-year relationship," he continued, according to People. "We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together."

"Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible."

He then read a question from a fan, "Do I like Megan's new man?"

"I've never met him," Green replied. "I have no idea."

"I can say, yeah, I've heard bad stories about him, but I've heard bad stories about myself as well and I know most of those aren't true," he explained. "As of right now, I have no problem with him at all. I really hope that he and Megan are happy."

Green went on to say his relationship with Fox was not a failure.

"We did that for 15 years. If that has run its course, then so be it. That's not a failure," he mused. "It was a really special relationship, and it still is."

"At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that's okay," Green said. "Sometimes you have to sort of really swing far away from something to find a more stable ground to stand on."

Green and Fox share three kids: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. He also shares son Kassius, 18, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Fox and Green met in 2004, were engaged two years later, and married in 2010, before she filed for divorce in 2015. The two reconciled, until splitting again late last year, according to Green.