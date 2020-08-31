Charli D'Amelio's Family Talk Monitoring Her TikTok Posts, Challenges of Fame

Instagram

"Some things we make her take down," Charli's mom Heidi revealed.

TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio and her family sat down together for their first ever in-depth interview and got candid about their lives in the spotlight.

Charli, along with her older sister, Dixie, mom, Heidi, and dad, Marc, opened up about how their lives have radically changed over the past year -- from dealing with online bullying to relocating to LA to just what they think about some of Charli’s posts.

With the world watching their every move, Charli says dealing with the intense scrutiny can be difficult, especially when the internet can be unforgiving.

"You always have to worry that something from when you were 10 is going to get taken out of context or something you might regret every day of your life is put on the internet. They don't really care what you have to say. They don't care if you apologize. They don't care if you're truly sorry. They just want to make you feel bad," Charli explained in the interview with NBC's Gadi Schwartz.

Thankfully, Charli and Dixie have their parents to fall back on for support in hard times, although sometimes they have to draw the line when they think their daughters are about to make a mistake -- like posting a dance that is a bit too suggestive.

"The [WAP dance], for me, I don't want my 16-year-old doing that on the internet. She did do it. She didn't post it," Heidi said of Charli, adding, "She'll come to us and say, 'Should I post this? I'm nervous.' I'm like, if you're feeling that, you have your own answer. Once it's out there, it's out there and you can't take it back...Some things we make her take down, but for the most part, she has good judgement."

During the candid interview, Charli also revealed that she's struggled living in her older sister's shadow and at times in life was even referred to as the "ugly sister."

"People used to say I was the ugly sister or I was the fat sister and I always wanted to be just like Dixie because she seemed so happy. She had so many friends. At that point in our lives, we weren't that close, so we didn't talk often," Charli revealed.

Thankfully, once she hit high school, the sisters connected on a new level. Thanks to TikTok, the duo are now closer than ever and it's safe to say that they both have their equal share of the spotlight.

While Charli has become the most followed person on the app, with a whopping 83 million followers, and has a book on the way, Dixie has forged her own path with an acting and singing career. For now, her enrollment at University of Alabama will have to wait.

"I was still planning on going but with traveling back and forth...it just wasn't worth it because then I would have to quarantine and would be putting people at school and my home in danger. It was easier if I stayed home...I think [it's on the back burner.] I do want to go to college, but maybe [in LA]," Dixie revealed.

As for the D'Amelio's future? They don't know exactly what's in store but one thing is for sure -- nothing is going to break them apart.