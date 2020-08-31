The Haunting of Bly Manor Trailer Introduces Spooky New Home and '80s Setting

Netflix

The new season drops October 9, just in time to binge by Halloween.

Netflix just revealed the first trailer for its followup to "The Haunting of Hill House," titled "The Haunting of Bly Manor."

The next chapter in the streamer's spooky anthology series is a loose adaptation of Henry James' "The Turn of the Screw," this time set in 1980s England.

Returning for more scares as different characters this time around are stars Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel -- while Rahul Kohlu, T'Nia Miller, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve also join the cast.

Like the season before it, "Bly Manor" will revolve around the other worldly happenings in a giant -- but totally creepy -- mansion. The trailer is packed with screams, dolls that seem to have lives of their own and, of course, ghosts a plenty.

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England," reads a synopsis from Netflix.

"After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone."