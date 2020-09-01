Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Confirms Split from Garrett Yrigoyen

Getty

"It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now."

Becca Kufrin finally broke her silence on the rumors she split with Garrett Yrigoyen.

During Tuesday's edition of her podcast "Bachelor Happy Hour," the reality star, 30, announced the pair had ended their relationship after getting engaged on "The Bachelorette" in August 2018.

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Becca said holding back tears.

She acknowledged fans were speculating on the status of the couple after they appeared to be spending time apart on social media recently. And in one post earlier this month, she was pictured without her engagement ring.

"It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night," she continued. "It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers, and it's not for me to divulge details. It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now."

"For anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it's never easy," she added. "It's a roller coaster of emotions. You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it's taken either of us so long to say anything."

The former publicist said the pair finally came to terms with the decision and were grateful for the time they spent together, adding they "realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people's paths just go different ways."

In June, Becca revealed they were trying to "work through" their relationship after Garrett received backlash for posting support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don't know," Becca said on her podcast at the time.

"I can't give anything more than that," she continued. "It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."

On Tuesday's podcast, Becca asked her fans for privacy as she and Garrett work through the healing process.

"Just allow us time as individuals to determine what's best for us and how to navigate this difficult time."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.