Nintendo Didn't Think That #Pokemonmastersex Hashtag Through

Pokemon fans all over the word were doing double and triple takes on Tuesday as #pokemonmastersex was trending all morning.

Contrary to what it looks like, the hashtag does not refer to pocket monster trainers copulating — rather it celebrates the mobile game "Pokemon Masters" recent re-branding into "Pokemon Masters EX".

Twitter instantly broke down into fits on meme-ish giggles, sharing suggestive moments from the animated show and unfortunate screengrabs from the games faster than a mid-quick attack Pikachu.

#pokemonmastersex is a great example of why we proofread our promotions before they go live," one twitter user sagely pointed out.

The gaff will now undoubtedly be added to the all time greatest marketing hashtag fails, such as when Susan Boyle had a party for her album launch (#susanalbumparty); the Chester Literary Festival (#CLitFest); or when BlackBerry maker Research In Motion were looking for new employees (#RIMjobs).

Saw #pokemonmastersex trending one of the first things that came to mind. Image speaks for it self. pic.twitter.com/9QY7rAwvgI — Porgs (@porgs__) September 1, 2020 @porgs__

In honor of #pokemonmastersex I'd like to remind everyone of when Butterfree ditched the homies to get laid. pic.twitter.com/QtbqL8pi4K — toes (@UndercoverCatto) September 1, 2020 @UndercoverCatto

me logging onto twitter and thinking pokemon masters sex is trending#pokemonmastersex pic.twitter.com/sqFJUbdknH — ArchiePichu (@TheXatuGuy) September 1, 2020 @TheXatuGuy

idk what this hashtag is but i’m on board #PokemonMasterSex pic.twitter.com/KhACYYA5Ua — Roald from Animal Crossing (@AC_Roald) September 1, 2020 @AC_Roald

#pokemonmastersex is an example of why social media managers are important — Alpharad (@Alpharad) September 1, 2020 @Alpharad

