Miley Cyrus Says Head Injury As a Child May Be Responsible for Her 'Identity'

Miley Cyrus said an injury she sustained as a two-year-old, while with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, may be responsible for her "identity".

During an interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the pop icon, 27, was discussing SPECT scans she had done of her brain when she revealed the accident happened during a father-daughter bonding session.

"It's bad," the singer began after Rogan asked her to detail the incident. "My dad had me -- this is really bad, but he can't go to jail, I don't think, because it's a long enough time away."

"He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad," she continued. "And he was riding and a tree had fallen and he ducked. I didn't and I hit my head on the tree."

"It was bad," she added. "So that's what's wrong. Everyone’s asked me that for years."

Rogan then explained how "wild" people like Roseanne Barr and Sam Kinison both suffered injuries when they were young that changed their personalities.

"Maybe it knocked me into this identity or something," Cyrus offered. "When I get really overwhelmed I also have a tendency when I know something's really stupid, I just gotta try it, to know that it's stupid. Which makes it stupid because I already knew about it."

“Sometimes I’m like, is it better to know it’s dumb and do it? Or not know it’s dumb and do it? That’s the head injury.”

Later, when the accident was brought up again, Rogan mused, "As a dad that's hard to hear."

Cyrus quipped, "I've given him an award for worst dad ever."

In the same interview, Cyrus dished on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, saying it "f--king sucked."

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that," she said. "I can't accept the villainizing, and just all those stories."

"It's amazing to me the public thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this," she continued. "It's not, 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f--k?'"

Cyrus appeared to be referring to her short romance with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter during an Italian getaway after the two women split from their respective husbands.

Speaking of her life as a single woman now, Cyrus told Rogan, "I don't need to be in a relationship at all."

Cyrus and Hemsworth got hitched in December 2018. By August of 2019, the two had gone their separate ways.

