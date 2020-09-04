Anna Faris, Star of CBS' Mom, Leaving the Show

CBS

She says she'll still be watching and "rooting for" her TV family.

When CBS' "Mom" returns for its eighth season, it'll do so without one of its two stars.

Anna Faris announced she's leaving the show after seven seasons playing Christy Jolene Plunkett, in a statement obtained by TooFab.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," said the actress. "I'm so thankful to [creator Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience."

Explaining her decision to leave, Faris said she's hoping "to pursue new opportunities" outside of the series. "While my journey as Christy has come to an end ... I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family," she added.

Added Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions in their own statement: "From the inception of 'Mom,' Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

According to TV Line, the show will not recast the role and her absence will be addressed as part of the storyline when it returns. Production on the show, which was initially shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, is slated to start up September 14.

In its seven years, "Mom" has been a ratings hit to the network and has picked up 10 Emmy nominations. Five of those were Supporting Actress noms for Allison Janney, who has won two.