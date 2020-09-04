YouTube

When it comes to views on YouTube, four musicians reign supreme.

Over the past decade, views on YouTube have skyrocketed -- particularly in the first 24 hours.

As fans of the world's biggest musicians anxiously await new releases, they jump at the chance to be one of the first to watch their favorite artist's latest music video.

The top 10 YouTube videos with the most views in 24 hours is made up of just four musicians who all brought in millions of views in just a matter of hours. BTS, Blackpink, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have come to rule the chart and are continually breaking their own records when they drop new videos.

BTS is featured on the list a whopping five times and the K-pop group just broke the record once again. In the 24 hours following the release of their music video for "Dynamite," the group's first song entirely in English, it was viewed 101.1 million times, earning them the number one spot on the list.

"We can confirm that 'BTS (방탄소년단) Dynamite Official MV' set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100 million views with 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours," a YouTube spokesperson told Variety.

The previous record was held by Blackpink, whose "How You Like That" video racked up 86.3 million views. With the release of their Selena Gomez collab "Ice Cream" around the corner, it's possible they may top BTS!

Find out what other videos made the list of the Top 10 Most-Viewed Videos in 24 Hours!

1. Dynamite by BTS - 101.1 million views

2. How You Like That by Blackpink - 86.3 million views

3. Boy With Luv by BTS (ft. Halsey) - 74.6 million views

4. Me! by Taylor Swift (ft. Brendon Urie) - 65.2 million views

5. Kill This Love by Blackpink - 56.7 million views

6. thank u, next by Ariana Grande - 55.4 million views

7. On (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima) by BTS - 46.5 million views

8. Idol by BTS - 45.9 million views

9. On by BTS - 43.8 million views

10. Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift - 43.2 million views