Pamela Anderson Calls 'Marriage' to Jon Peters 'Just a Bizarre Lunch' Amid Reports She’s Dating Bodyguard

"Pamela has a good sense of humor about it," the "Baywatch" icon tweeted.

Pamela Anderson has reportedly found a new beau in the midst of her claiming, once again, her 'marriage' to Jon Peters never happened.

The "Baywatch" icon, 53, took to her Twitter account on Saturday to refute past reports that she was hitched to the movie producer for 12 days earlier this year.

"Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters -- it was just a bizarre lunch," the actress wrote alongside an article alleging she is currently dating her bodyguard. "It was just a bizarre lunch ... no 'marriage' no 'divorce' ..."

She followed with another tweet, posting, "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings - no Marraige [sic], no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch - Pamela has a good sense of humor about it."

The model claimed the reports were false in May as well.

She said there was "no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre ... but that's it," according to The New York Times,

Back in January, it was reported that the two said "I do" in a secret ceremony in Santa Monica that ended before the proper paperwork had even been filed.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Pamela said in a statement announcing their split on February 1 to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Meanwhile, she remained mum on the articles she reposted in her Saturday tweets, which claimed she was dating her bodyguard, per Page Six.

"She's very happy," said a source for People. "And they've been together for the entire pandemic. She's super happy and he's been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island."