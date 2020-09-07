23 Famous Siblings Who Have Collaborated on Projects Together

Getty

Sometimes it pays off to get along with your siblings!

Plenty of celebrities have famous siblings but not all of them have gotten the chance to work together. While some shy away from the idea, others are elated when the opportunity arises to collaborate with a family member.

Whether it's on a big budget film set or in the studio, working with a loved one can have its perks -- especially in the midst of a high pressure Hollywood gig. Model Gigi Hadid says it's always comforting to have younger sister Bella around when they're working on shoots together.

"I can look across the room through all the craziness and have that sense of home," Gigi has said.

Other celeb sibs like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Ben and Casey Affleck have working relationships that have stood the test of time -- proving that getting along with your siblings can be pretty lucrative!

Check out 23 celebrity siblings who have joined forces for some creative projects.

1. Dakota & Elle Fanning

Dakota and Elle Fanning have been acting since they were toddlers but their on-screen debut as co-stars won't happen until next year! The duo will play siblings in upcoming flick "The Nightingale," due out in 2021.

2. Dylan & Cole Sprouse

Twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse have been working together since they were kids, starting when they shared a role in "Grace Under Fire" when they were infants before eventually joining the cast of "Big Daddy." The duo went on to star in Disney Channel's "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" before moving on to the show's spinoff "Suite Life on Deck."

Fans have been anxiously awaiting their on-screen reunion but will have to keep waiting for now.

"We've talked about it...The whole kitschy twin thing, I don't think that really sells anymore...It's about feeling passionate for acting again. If it's a cool project, I don't have a problem with that," Cole told Variety.

3. Annie & Hayley LeBlanc

Annie LeBlanc and her younger sister Hayley grew up on camera together as part of their family's YouTube vlogs. Now that they're a little older, the duo star on Brat TV's "Chicken Girls" series.

Annie, who was the show's primary focus, recently passed the torch to Hayley who will take over as the show's lead in the coming season.

4. Gigi & Bella Hadid

Over the past few years, supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid have starred in fashion campaigns, magazine shoots, and walked runways around the world. The sisters most notably rocked the runway as Victoria’s Secret Angels by each other's sides.

"It's amazing to have family in such close proximity in this industry. I can look across the room through all the craziness and have that sense of home, but I also realize that it's not normal. I feel very lucky," Gigi told The Telegraph.

5. Charli & Dixie D’Amelio

Sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have skyrocketed to fame over the past year thanks to their unbelievable success on TikTok.

Charli and Dixie regularly appear in each other's videos and are set to star in a reality show alongside the rest of their family. The girls credit their close relationship to staying grounded.

"We know we can rely on each other for anything and we have each other's backs no matter what. People come and go but you have your family forever. We're closer than we ever were," Charli said in a recent interview.

6. Dave & James Franco

Dave and James Franco used to avoid working together in order to forge their own paths, but they finally shared the screen in "The Disaster Artist," playing real-life friends Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero.

"For a while, I made a conscious decision not to work with him, just because I wanted to pave my own path. I didn't want to be referred to as James Franco's little brother for the rest of my life. But we have very similar sensibilities," Dave told Variety.

7. Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen began their careers as infants, sharing the screen on hit sitcom "Full House."

From there, they created their own empire, including a musical mystery series called "The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley," and numerous other direct-to-video movies like "Passport to Paris" and "New York Minute."

Later, they branched out into the fashion industry and now share several clothing lines including The Row and Elizabeth and James.

8. Nick, Joe & Kevin Jonas

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, AKA the Jonas Brothers, have become some of the most famous musical siblings in the world.

Nick kicked off his career on Broadway as a little boy, eventually signing a record deal. He took his brothers along for the ride and they formed a band, becoming Disney heartthrobs.

After several years of success, the brothers took a break but came back better than ever in 2019.

9. Joey & Hunter King

Joey and Hunter King haven't gotten the chance to work together much but that's about to change!

The sisters are reportedly working on a secret project that fans can expect to learn more about soon.

In addition to their upcoming collab, Joey also made an appearance on Hunter's CBS series "Life in Pieces" last year.

10. Julianne & Derek Hough

Siblings Julianne and Derek Hough stepped into the spotlight as extras in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and later in life, became pros on "Dancing With The Stars."

They even went on several "DWTS" tours across the US. Then in 2012 when Julianne starred in "Rock of Ages," Derek made a guest appearance.

"To have somebody that close, that's like in the same world as you, that understands it...we've both been very, very lucky to be each other's support. He's rad. I love him," Julianne once told Entertainment Tonight.

11. Ben & Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck first made appearances in Ben's films "Chasing Amy" and "Good Will Hunting” and later "200 Cigarettes." When Ben made his directorial debut with "Gone Baby Gone," Casey was cast as the lead.

12. Jake & Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal first appeared on screen together in their father's film "A Dangerous Woman." The duo also co-starred in "Homegrown" and most notably, "Donnie Darko."

13. Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's sisterly bond helped them skyrocket to fame after the premiere of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

The trio, along with their mom Kris and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie, gave an inside look at their family life and, clearly, viewers loved what they saw!

Since then, the sisters have worked together on various spin offs as well as makeup lines and clothing collections.

14. Joel & Benji Madden

Twins Joel and Benji Madden proved musical talent was in their genes when they started their band Good Charlotte in 1996.

They released their self-titled debut album in 2000 and quickly rose to the top of the alternative charts.

Since then, they've released seven albums and taken home lots of awards including multiple MTV Video Music Awards!

15. Aly & AJ Michalka

Aly and AJ Michalka teamed up off both on stage and on screen!

The duo got their start performing as Aly & AJ, releasing their debut album "Into the Rush” in 2005.

They even hit the road with fellow sibling group, the Jonas Brothers. Aly and AJ also starred in the Disney Channel flick "Cow Belles."

16. Kim & Kyle Richards

Kim and Kyle Richards started their acting career as children and, at one point, played on-screen sisters in the 1977 thriller "The Car."

After acting jobs took them in different directions, they reunited on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for five seasons before Kim left the show to focus on her health and her family.

17. Tia & Tamera Mowry

Identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry got their start as members of R&B girl group Voices.

While they didn't stick with music, they went on to star in "Sister, Sister," which was on the air for an impressive six seasons.

They even got their younger brother Tahj involved in the show!

The duo also starred in Disney Channel’s "Twitches" and its sequel. They later had their own reality show for three seasons.

18. Hilary & Haylie Duff

After Hilary Duff had her big break on "Lizzie McGuire," she teamed up with older sister Haylie for several projects.

In 2005, Hilary and Haylie released a cover of "Our Lips Are Sealed" by The Go-Gos and the following year, co-starred in teen comedy "Material Girls."

19. Willow & Jaden Smith

Ultra creative siblings Willow and Jaden Smith have collaborated on many projects over the years, including Willow's feature on Jaden's track "Find You Somewhere." She also has made guest appearances on Jaden's animated series "Neo Yokio."

20. John & Joan Cusack

John and Joan Cusack might have broken a record for siblings featured in the most movies together!

The brother-sister duo have been on the big screen together 10 times including "Sixteen Candles," "Say Anything...," "High Fidelity," and "Class."

"I'd say she's always good in everything. Seriously! I think it's true!" John once said of Joan's acting chops.

21. Luke & Owen Wilson

Luke and Owen Wilson have collaborated on several films including "Around the World in 80 Days," where they played the real-life Wright brothers, "Bottle Rocket," and "The Royal Tenenbaums."

22. Fred & Ben Savage

Fred and Ben Savage got an early start to their acting careers and played siblings in the 1989 flick "Little Monsters."

Fred, who also starred on "The Wonder Years," went on to later make a guest appearance on Ben's show "Boy Meets World."

23. Max & Charlie Carver

Twins Max and Charlie Carver have teamed up to play on-screen brothers on several shows including "Desperate Housewives," "Teen Wolf" and "The Leftovers." But they also enjoy pursuing their own passions separately.

"Working together is a pleasure, but ultimately we have our own interests. For example, I love to write and am always creating something," Max told Da Man.