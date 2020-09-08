Bodies of US Couple Found at Bottom of Well in Mexico

Facebook

Their abandoned car was found just 90 minutes from the border.

The bodies of a missing US couple have been found at the bottom of a well in Mexico.

Ian Hirschsohn, 78 and his 73-year-old wife Kathy Harvey had been missing since August 31, when they were supposed to return home to San Diego from a trip across the border.

Their abandoned car was found in Ensenada, just 90 minutes from the US border, last week.

Investigators then made the grim discovery on Thursday in an unpopulated area just south of the tourist hotspot.

The bodies were recovered over the weekend; San Diego police confirmed their identities, CBS8 reported.

Family members said the couple had been staying at a rented house in El Socorrito, about 200 miles south of the border, a town they frequented over the past 35 years.

Kathy texted her son Robert on August 28 to say they were going to either explore a gold mine or visit a beach; however the family lost contact with them on August 31.

After reporting them missing, the Consulate General in Tijuana finally informed the family the couple's Toyota Land Cruiser had been found in Ensenada.

"She was really enjoying retirement and had multiple groups of friends," Robert told the site. "She loved walking and traveling. She had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go."

An investigation is now underway. The cause of deaths has not been revealed, nor has a motive, but investigators suspect foul play.