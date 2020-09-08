Derek Hough Returns To DWTS As A Season 29 Judge

Getty

Hough is replacing longtime judge Len Goodman this season, who will remain in the UK due to Covid travel restrictions.

Derek Hough is heading back to the ballroom, but this time as a judge.

The "Dancing With The Stars" six-time champ first shared the news that he's joining the upcoming 29th season cast on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

Hough is replacing longtime judge Len Goodman this season, who will reportedly remain in the UK due to Covid travel restrictions.

Shortly after the GMA announcement, Hough took to Instagram to share his excitement and wrote, "Cats out of the bag:) Looking forward to being Back in the Ballroom."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"This show has and will always be incredibly special to me. This show has gifted me with so many memories and priceless experiences. Amazing relationships, growth, triumphs, failures, struggles, fears, celebrations, fun and just pure entertainment," the professional dancer confessed to his 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Hough continued, "I look forward to returning as a judge. I hope to be fair, fun, encouraging, honest, helpful, compassionate and I look forward to watching these amazing journeys unfold."

"See you soon. And good luck to all the competitors this season. Work Hard! Have Fun," he concluded his Instagram post.