Kailyn Lowry Calls Out 'Narcissist' Chris Lopez for Cutting Son Lux's Hair Behind Her Back

Lopez responds, saying she's lucky he "didn't f---ing scalp his ass."

Kailyn Lowry and ex Chris Lopez got into a social media war over the weekend over son Lux's long locks.

On Saturday, the "Teen Mom 2" star called out her ex during an Instagram Live and on her Stories, after Lux returned from a visit to his dad with a shorter mane.

"You ever sent your kid to family member's house, please tell me, and they cut your kids' hair off behind your back?" she asked during a Live with her fans. "I'm just at a place where it's like OK, you could f--k with me all you want ... but the second you do something to my child, I'm gonna come out of character because you're using the child as a manipulation tool."

She also shared photos from before and after the cut, captioning the pictures: "Parenting with a narcissist be like." Lowry then called Lopez's move a "control tactic."

Lopez responded on his own IG, saying he's been wanting to cut Lux's hair for some time.

"So the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn't f--king scalp his ass," he continued. "Let's be some real s—t. That's my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son ... I can. Some people should learn how to keep they mouth shut, before I start running my mouth and it's not gonna turn out well if I start running my mouth about the shit that they do."

Never missing an opportunity to slam her former costars, Jenelle Evans also sounded off on the drama on her Twitter page.

"I would have cut that little boy's hair too," she tweeted. "Barbara agrees too."

Explaining her decision to chime in, she added, "If you don't want me commenting on your life ... don't comment on mine."