Neve Campbell Officially Back as Sidney Prescott In Scream Relaunch

Everett Collection

"It just wouldn't be a 'Scream' movie without Neve," says the directing team.

Neve Campbell is returning to Woodsboro.

The actress confirmed she'll reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming "Scream" relaunch, joining returning franchise stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

"After spending time speaking with [the filmmakers], they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he's created in the 'Scream' franchise," Campbell said in a statement. "I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro."

The filmmakers added: "We're pinching ourselves! It's hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn't be a 'Scream' movie without Neve and we're so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro."

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct. It will be the first installment not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first two movies, is on board as an executive producer -- while James Vanderbilt ("Zodiac") and Guy Busick ("Ready or Not") are co-writing the script.

Also joining the cast: Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. Filming will take place in Wilmington, North Carolina.