TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Reveals 'Struggles with Eating Disorders'

Amelio also apologized for a past video in which she played a song that "could have triggered" her followers.

Chari D'Amelio just opened up about her personal battle with eating disorders in a new Instagram post to her 28.4 million fans.

The 16-year-old TikTok star shared the news on a Story post Thursday, saying that while she's been vocal about "issues surrounding body image" in the past, she had never "talked about my own struggles with eating disorders" until now.

"It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friend and family, let alone the world," she continued. "I've been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this I can help someone else."

She added, "I know disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors."

To those also fighting the fight, D'Amelio apologized for her use of the Beach Bunny song "Prom Queen" in a since-deleted TikTok video.

The songs lyrics include, "Shut up, count your calories / I never looked good in mom jeans / Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body / Maybe I should try harder" and "They say beauty, makes boys happy / I've been starving myself / Carving skin until my bones are showing."

Songwriter Lili Trifilio previously said the single is in no way "encouraging eating disorders."

"To anyone I could have hurt unintentionally playing a song and not realizing that those lyrics could have [triggered] you, I deeply and truly apologize," D'Amelio continued. "I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm."

Telling her followers she knows "some days can be worse than others," she shared a link to the National Eating Disorders Association's website for anyone needing additional help.