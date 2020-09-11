Why Kelly Clarkson Won't Be 'Truly Open' About Divorce on Her Talk Show

Getty

Clarkson also reveals whether her split had an affect on her forthcoming album.

While Kelly Clarkson acknowledges she's usually a "very open person," don't expect her to be incredibly forthcoming about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock when her talk show returns for its second season later this month.

Clarkson filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage back in June. The former couple share two kids together -- River, 6, and Remy, 4 -- as well as Blackstock's two children from his previous marriage.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, she said she only plans to talk about the split on Season 2 of her show if it just happens to come up in an organic way.

"I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved," she explained. "I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn't be planned."

"But my children and his older children — there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm," she continued. "It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."

Clarkson has often turned to her music in the past to get out her emotions and it sounds like that's where her fans might get a better sense of what she's been going through since the split.

"It's funny, I actually told my therapist recently, 'I have no idea how one goes through any kind of huge life change, like a divorce, that doesn't have some kind of an outlet.' I am very lucky," she said. "Even from my childhood, my mom told me I had a problem expressing my emotions and all these things when I was really young and that I should start writing. So that's me expressing it. I usually leave it in the songs and that's usually my therapy."

Of her roller coaster emotions, she added, "I'm incapable of not incorporating it into my music because that is my outlet."

In a separate interview with TODAY, she called her upcoming album, "the most personal one I've ever released."

"The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it's been very therapeutic for me," she added. "There's one that my kids sing in the car ... and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.' Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along."