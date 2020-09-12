Tom Brady Dishes on Pre-Game Sex with Gisele Bundchen

Getty

The NFL legend also talked about adjusting to life in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady got candid about getting intimate with his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

During a recent episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, host Dax Shepard inquired about the NFL quarterback's legendary football career and if it could be attributed to any bedroom rituals that took place before Tom took the field.

“I’m going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question," Dax began. "And that is -- do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?"

"Be honest," he added.

"Oh man, that's probably off the table," the 43-year-old Super Bowl winner said with a laugh. "I wouldn't say it's probably never happened, but I don't think that would be the moment."

In February, Tom and Gisele celebrated their 11-year anniversary with a loving tribute to each other on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Gisele shared a throwback picture of the couple with a wedding cake, writing, "I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet!"

In return, Tom posted a photo of Gisele and one of the Victoria's Secret model with their son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, seven.

"The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we've become," he captioned the Instagram. "You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life."

Meanwhile, the family is adjusting to their new life down South after the sports star left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We came to Florida for the last five months and my daughter's like, ‘Daddy, what are we gonna do for Christmas? What are we gonna do for Halloween? Is there Halloween in Tampa?'" Tom told Dax during the podcast.

"Every time we eat, we eat outside and it’s like 85 degrees, [and] she won't eat outside with us. She goes inside the house," he added. "She’s like, 'Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time.'"

"But for me, yeah, I like it hot every day now. I'm never going back to cold weather. I did 25 years of it."

