Chris Evans Breaks Silence to Share Important Message -- 'Now That I Have Your Attention'

Jamie Lee Curtis jokes, "Got MY attention!" while Hilarie Burton Morgan calls his response "a power move."

Chris Evans is making lemonade out of lemons after an accidental share that left him in a very vulnerable way. The former Marvel superhero is taking advantage of the anticipated eyes on his first response since by using it to spread an important message.

With his Twitter profile picture changed to the ASP logo, Evans is continuing to shine a light on his A Starting Point project.

The goal of ASP, per the company's website, is to "create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate."

"Now that I have your attention," he wrote Monday night, followed by an emoji with its hand on its face, and another shrugging. "VOTE Nov 3rd!!!!"

It's a great way to acknowledge the awkwardness of how we got here while building a bridge toward a more positive and productive conversation about the importance of getting out the vote.

It's certainly a message his most famous alter ego, Captain America, can get behind. And it's a message many of his famous friends could get behind as well.

"My boy! Proud of him," tweeted Jamie Lee Curtis. "Got MY attention!"

Billy Eichner leaned into the same pivot by playfully captioning a link to Vote Save America 2020 with the caption, "Some hot pics here."

Hilarie Burton Morgan called the brilliantly brief redirect to an issue of national importance "a power move," in her tweet.

All in all, Evans' tweet -- his "breaks silence" moment people have been waiting on for days now -- elicited more than 360,000 likes and 63,000 retweets in its first two hours alone.

That's more response and engagement than any ASP tweet -- or election-driven post tweet at all -- that he's posted by a hefty margin. The only tweet in recent memory to eclipse this one was his tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

A power move indeed! That's how you take a platform you didn't ask for and use it for the greatest possible good.

You can check out some of the support Evans has been getting below:

