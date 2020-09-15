Woman Killed in 'Gruesome' Elevator Accident in Boston

Boston25

A woman in her 30s has been killed in an elevator accident in Boston.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a resident trapped inside an elevator at an apartment building on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston at 5:15 PM on Monday.

But when they arrived, they found her dead at the scene.

Witnesses claim the woman, who had recently moved into the building, had been trying to place a package into the elevator when it suddenly dropped between floors.

Medics did not reveal the extent of her injuries, only that she suffered from "trauma".

Neighbors reported hearing an "ungodly scream"; one witness had to be hospitalized after suffering a panic attack.

"I heard probably one of the worst screams I have ever heard in my life," Leanne Scorzonn, who lives on the first floor and ran out to help, told WHDH. "I heard the gentleman screaming and hyperventilating saying, 'She's dead, she's dead.'"

"The ceiling of the car was right at my level, which is the first floor, below us is the basement, so the car had gone all the way down or at least halfway down because I couldn't see her at all. Just the cables."

"It's just a terrible accident and a terrible tragedy... I wouldn't wish that on anybody."

Another neighbor, Eric Carmichael, said his wife was home at the time and also tried to help, before realizing there was nothing she could do.

"She heard a woman in distress and sort of tried to help her out as a neighbor," he said. "But there was, you know, she couldn't really help out that lady."

"She didn't want to tell me the details because it was kind of gruesome."

The building dates back to the 1920s, per Boston25.

"[It's a] terrible old elevator that should have been probably kept up better," Carmichael said, "led to the loss of a life."

A third neighbor, Nevada Foskit, said he returned home but was not allowed into the building for 90 minutes, after the building manager told him the elevator was stuck between the basement and the first floor.

He said in his 18 months living there, the elevator had never had any issues.

"Five feet in front of my door is the elevator so it's very creepy," he added.