Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87, Hollywood Reacts

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she said days before her death.

Liberal and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead at the age of 87.

According to the Supreme Court, she died Friday, September 18 after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer, only the latest of her many battles with cancer through her lifetime. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

Appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, "The Notorious RBG" was the first female Jewish Justice, a champion for gender equality and abortion rights advocate. She also pushed for liberals to vote in favor of same-sex marriage in 2018.

According to NPR, just days before her death, she dictated the following statement to granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Considered a rock star by many in Hollywood, Ginsburg's death was instantly mourned on social media -- with many reacting with simple, yet effective, f-bombs and pleas for everyone to vote in the next election.

